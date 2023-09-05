Bigg Boss Telugu 7 WINNER name out already! She is…

Hyderabad: One of the most loved reality show Bigg Boss Telugu 7 premiered on Sunday, promising viewers a new and engaging experience. After six seasons, the show returned with a new twist, introducing novel rules known as ‘Ulta Palta.’ Season 6 may not have met expectations, but Season 7 is set to do so.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 Winner Prediction Out

On the first day, 14 contestants entered the Bigg Boss house, each with their own distinct personality and goals. Rathika Rose, a well-known actress known for her intelligence and dynamism, stands out among them. Despite her celebrity, Rathika has entered the Bigg Boss house to test herself and prove her worth.

Her unwavering confidence has piqued the interest of viewers and fans alike, prompting many to speculate that she could be the frontrunner for the Season 7 crown. Netizens and loyal viewers believe that Rathika Rose can easily win the coveted title with a little more dedication.

Bigg Boss Telugu 7 promises to be an emotional rollercoaster of drama and unexpected twists. Rathika Rose’s journey in the house will undoubtedly be one to watch as she strives to show her true potential and make a name for herself.

