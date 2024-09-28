Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 2nd female contestant’s eviction today, who?

Mumbai: As Bigg Boss Telugu 8 nears the end of its first month, the excitement continues to build with new twists and surprises in store. All eyes are currently on the fourth week’s elimination. Six contestants are on the chopping block this week: Aditya Om, Naga Manikanta, Prerana, Soniya Akula, Nabeel Afridi, and Prithviraj.

Bottom 3 Contestants

According to the latest voting trends, the bottom three contestants in the danger zone are —

Aditya Om

Prithviraj

Soniya Akula

Soniya Akula to Be Eliminated From Bigg Boss Telugu 8

Based on the official Endemol Shine polls, it has been confirmed that Soniya Akula is receiving the least votes this week and is set to be eliminated from the house. Sources from the set have confirmed this, with the weekend episode currently being shot.

However, there is speculation that instead of leaving the house permanently, Soniya could be placed in a secret room, only to make a dramatic re-entry next week. There has been no official confirmation on this twist, so fans will have to wait and watch.

Adding to the suspense, there are also rumors of a possible double elimination this week, which could shake up the dynamics of the house even further.

With twists and turns around every corner, the upcoming weekend episodes promise to deliver high drama and keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com to see what happens next in Bigg Boss Telugu 8.