Bigg Boss Telugu 8: 5 Female contestants to face new elimination

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 has entered its third week, and the competition is heating up! In a surprising elimination on last night’s episode, Shekar Basha became the latest contestant to leave the house. He reportedly received the least votes among the 8 contestants nominated for eviction last week. With Shekar’s exit, 12 housemates remain in the game.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Week 3 Nominated Contestants

As a new week begins, the nomination process for week 3 has already taken place. Just like in the previous week, 8 contestants are at risk of elimination. Among those nominated this week are five female contestants:

Yashmi Gowda

Prerana

Seetha

Vishnupriya

Nainika

They are joined by three male contestants:

Naga Manikanta

Prithviraj

Abhay Naveen

The nominations will be revealed to the audience in tonight’s or tomorrow’s episode. With tensions rising, fans are eagerly waiting to see who will be evicted next.

Who do you think will be the next contestant to leave the house? Comments below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.