Bigg Boss Telugu 8 finale: How much money will the winner get?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is in its final week, with the grand finale set for December 15. Fans are excitedly voting for their favorite contestants to help them win the title.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Finalists

The top 5 finalists are:

1. Nikhil

2. Prerana

3. Avinash

4. Nabeel Afridi

5. Gautam Krishna

Among them, Nikhil and Gautam Krishna are seen as the strongest contenders based on audience support.

Winner’s Prize Money

Host Nagarjuna recently revealed that the current prize money is Rs. 54.3 lakh, but it might change before the finale. Along with the cash prize, the winner will also get a luxury car. Nagarjuna asked the finalists what they would do with the prize money if they win:

Avinash said he would spend it on his niece’s wedding.

Prerana plans to pay off her parents’ debts.

Nikhil wants to build a house for his family.

Gautam Krishna will save half for his mother’s retirement.

Nabeel Afridi wants to finish a web series he had to stop due to lack of funds.

Who do you think will win Bigg Boss Telugu 8? Comment below.