Bigg Boss Telugu 8: How many celebs will get evicted this week?

Hyderabad: The excitement is at an all-time high as Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is juts a few steps away its grand finale, expected to take place on either December 8 or 15. While the makers are yet to make an official announcement regarding the finale date, fans are already on the edge of their seats, eager to see who will make it to the final week.

With just a few days left, this week’s elimination holds significant importance for the contestants and viewers alike.

In Week 12, five contestants are on the chopping block: Prithviraj, Nabeel Afridi, Nikhil, Yashmi Gowda, and Prerana. Speculations about a potential double elimination have been circulating for while now, leaving fans anxious about the fate of their favorite housemates.

However, sources close to the show have now confirmed that there will be only a single elimination this week, putting to rest the rumors of two celebrities walking out.

This means one among the five nominated contestants will be bidding farewell to the Bigg Boss house.

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 Bottom 2 and Elimination

According to voting trends, the bottom two contestants currently in the danger zone are Prithviraj and Yashmi Gowda, both of whom are trailing behind with the least number of votes. As per reports, one of these two contestants is most likely to be eliminated.

The elimination episode is currently being filmed and the final decision will be out soon.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.