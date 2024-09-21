Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Name of contestant who got evicted

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 8 is currently one of the most popular shows among Telugu audiences. The show has everyone talking, thanks to its interesting mix of contestants and the constant unexpected twists. With the weekend approaching, fans are eager to see who will be eliminated from the house this time around.

This week, eight contestants are nominated for elimination. The list includes Vishnupriya, Naga Manikanta, Nainika, Prerana, Seetha, Prithviraj, Yashmi, and Abhay Naveen.

Among these, Prithviraj and Abhay Naveen are in the bottom two, having received the least number of votes. As the tension builds, rumors are flowig about who will be sent home, with many speculating that Abhay Naveen could be the one facing eviction.

Is Abhay Naveen Getting Eliminated?

Bigg Boss Telugu 8 (Credits: Hotstar)

According to leaked information from Bigg Boss Telugu 8 sets, Abhay seems to have fewer votes than Prithviraj, making him the likely candidate for elimination. However, with Bigg Boss’ reputation for last-minute twists, nothing is certain. The weekend episodes, hosted by Akkineni Nagarjuna, often bring unexpected surprises.

Abhay Naveen’s Recent Controversy

Abhay Naveen has also been at the center of some recent drama in the house. He got into a heated argument about the new rules, angrily questioning other contestants and even insulting Bigg Boss house. This outburst didn’t go unnoticed by Bigg Boss, who addressed the issue directly in the last episode. Bigg Boss reminded the housemates that the clan rules are important this season and stated that since Abhay’s clan lost, he was removed as the Chief.

As the weekend draws near, the excitement and anticipation are at an all-time high. Will Abhay Naveen be evicted, or will the show throw in another twist?

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.