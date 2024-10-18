Bigg Boss Telugu 8 polls result: Top 3 names, Nabeel leads

Latest updates have it that Gautham is safe from this week's eviction, leaving Tasty Teja and Hariteja in the bottom two

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th October 2024 11:15 am IST
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 polls result: Top 3 names, Nabeel leads
Bigg Boss Telugu 8 contestants (Image Source: X)

Mumbai: Bigg Boss Telugu 8, hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, is all set to see its 6th-week elimination. With nine contestants on the chopping block, fans are eagerly awaiting the outcome of this week’s eviction.

Nabeel Afridi Leads Voting

As per the official voting trends, Nabeel Afridi is leading with the highest number of votes, a testament to his strong personality and strategic gameplay. Fans seem convinced that Nabeel deserves his spot in the house.

Joining Nabeel at the top are Nikhil and Naga Manikanta, both of whom are safe from elimination this week. The top three, according to the voting order, are:

  • Nabeel Afridi
  • Nikhil
  • Naga Manikanta

Meanwhile, the complete voting trends for this week are as follows:

  • Nabeel Afridi
  • Nikhil
  • Naga Manikanta
  • Prerana
  • Prithviraj
  • Yashmi
  • Gautham
  • Tasty Teja
  • Hariteja

Latest updates have it that Gautham is safe from this week’s eviction, leaving Tasty Teja and Hariteja in the bottom two. One of them will likely be the next to leave the Bigg Boss house, as their vote counts trail behind the others.

Will it be Tasty Teja or Hariteja? Only time will tell. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 8.

Tags
Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 18th October 2024 11:15 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Television News updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button