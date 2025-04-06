Traffic restrictions on Ram Navami procession route in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police will impose traffic restrictions along the Sri Ram Navami Shobha Yatra procession route on Sunday.

The procession will start from Seetarambagh Temple and conclude in the evening at Hanuman Vyamshala, Sultanbazar.

Ram Navami procession route in Hyderabad

Traffic will be diverted or stopped on the following routes:

Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat PS Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jumerat Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Begumbazar Chatri, Bartan Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar Mosque, Shanker Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Rammandir Kaman, Putlibowli X Road, Andhra Bank X Road, DMHS X Road, Sultan Bazar X Road, Royal Plaza T-Junction (Balaji Tiffin’s) from 9 am to 9 pm.

The traffic police asked people to plan their journey keeping in mind the traffic diversions and cooperate with the authorities.

Security arrangements

To avoid any untoward incidents on the Ram Navami procession route, the Hyderabad Police are implementing extensive security measures.

On Friday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand conducted a high-level video conference with senior officers to assess security preparations for the event.

During the meeting, he stressed the need for heightened vigilance particularly at critical junctions where smaller processions will join the main route.

To ensure public safety, additional security personnel will be stationed at sensitive locations including places of worship to mitigate potential risks.

Senior officials, including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vikram Singh Mann, Special Branch DCP S. Chaitanya Kumar and IT Cell DCP Pushpa, attended the security briefing.

Police have directed personnel from Zonal Control Rooms, the Special Branch and other units to maintain maximum alertness throughout the event.