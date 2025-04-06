Video: Ahead of Ram Navami procession in Hyderabad, mosque covered with cloth

Hyderabad: Ahead of the Ram Navami Shobha procession in Hyderabad, the Siddiamber Bazar mosque and a nearby dargah have been covered with cloth.

The procession is set to commence from the Sitharambagh temple on April 6 and conclude at Dharma Sabha in Koti. It is being organized by the Bhagyanagar Ram Navami Utsav Samithi.

The route will traverse through various areas including Bhoiguda Kaman, Dhoolpet, Jali Hanuman, Begum Bazaar, Gowliguda Chaman, and Putlibowli before culminating in a public meeting at Koti Sultan Bazaar.

Security arrangements

To avoid any untoward incidents during the Ram Navami procession, the Hyderabad Police are implementing extensive security measures.

On Friday, Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand conducted a high-level video conference with senior officers to assess security preparations for the event.

During the meeting, he stressed the need for heightened vigilance particularly at critical junctions where smaller processions will join the main route.

To ensure public safety, additional security personnel will be stationed at sensitive locations including places of worship to mitigate potential risks.

Senior officials including Additional Commissioner of Police (Law and Order) Vikram Singh Mann, Special Branch DCP S. Chaitanya Kumar and IT Cell DCP Pushpa attended the security briefing.

Police have directed personnel from Zonal Control Rooms, the Special Branch, and other units to maintain maximum alertness throughout the event.

Raja Singh to lead Rama Navami Procession in Hyderabad

BJP MLA Raja Singh is scheduled to lead the Rama Navami procession in Hyderabad.

On Sunday, through his social media handle, he announced that a huge Ram Navami procession will begin at 10:30 am from Akashpuri Hanuman Temple in Dhoolpet.

