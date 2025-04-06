Telangana students escape devastating apartment fire in US

In a harrowing incident, ten students from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh narrowly escaped a fire that broke out in their apartments in Birmingham, US.

The blaze which erupted on Cullom Street completely destroyed two apartment units. Two of the students were hospitalized while the others managed to evacuate just in time.

Fire breaks out in US’ student housing

According to local reports, the fire started around 6:20 pm on Saturday in the 1100 block of Cullom Street.

The students of the University of Alabama were inside when the flames rapidly spread.

Firefighters rushed to the scene and brought the situation under control. However, the apartments were severely damaged.

Narrow escape for Telangana students in US

One of the students shared their ordeal on Instagram, narrating how they attempted to use fire extinguishers but were overwhelmed by the speed of the fire.

Most escaped through the backdoor but one student was trapped due to heavy smoke inhalation. Thanks to the swift action of the Birmingham Fire and Rescue team, all occupants were safely evacuated.

Two students were immediately taken to the ICU. Their condition is now reported as stable.

Though other students remained unharmed, they lost everything including important documents and personal belongings.