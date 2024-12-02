Bigg Boss Telugu 8: Tasty Teja’s total earnings for 8 weeks

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 8 is in its final stages, and the excitement is at its peak. With every elimination, fans are curious about who will win the title. Recently, Tasty Teja, one of the most entertaining contestants, was eliminated during the double eviction week.

Tasty Teja entered the house as a wild card on October 6 and stayed for eight weeks. Known for his humor and fun personality, he entertained both housemates and viewers. However, his loud arguments and drama in the later weeks made him a target for eviction. Despite this, he fulfilled his dream of having his mother visit the Bigg Boss house during family week. Teja left the house happy and satisfied with his journey.

Reports say Teja earned Rs. 1.5 lakh per week during his time in the house, making a total of Rs. 12 lakh for eight weeks. Compared to his previous stint in Season 7, this season was more rewarding, even as a wild card contestant.

As the finale approaches, the competition is tougher than ever. Avinash secured a spot in the top five by winning the Ticket to Finale task. With nine contestants still in the house, another round of double eliminations is expected soon.