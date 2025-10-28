Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is setting social media on fire. The show, which started with a moderate buzz, has now exploded in hype and craze, thanks to unexpected twists, fiery clashes, and shocking re-entries. Every episode is turning into a rollercoaster of emotions, strategies, and confrontations that are keeping fans glued to their screens.

Re-entries into Bigg Boss Telugu 9 House

The biggest twist of the season came with Srija Dhammu’s thunderous re-entry. Her entry line, “I am back… didn’t expect to leave like that, didn’t expect to return like this,” set the tone for what was to come.

Within minutes, Srija locked horns with Madhuri, throwing sharp words and witty counters that left everyone stunned. Their heated argument became the highlight of the episode, proving why Srija is known as the “storm” of Bigg Boss. Later, she targeted Tanuja, questioning her loyalty and strategy, forcing even Bigg Boss himself to intervene.

Alongside Srija, Bharani’s re-entry brought emotional depth and renewed energy to the house. Once known for his calm and composed nature, this time he seems ready to play with full force. With his return, old bonds are tested and new alliances are forming, making the house dynamic and unpredictable again.

This week’s nomination round was anything but ordinary. Bigg Boss surprised everyone by sending in previously eliminated contestants to take charge of the nominations. Former housemates like Priya, Maryada Manish, Flora Saini, and the ever-bold Srija Dhammu re-entered the house with a special task. Each was handed two knives one to nominate directly, and another to pass on nomination power to a current contestant.

What followed was pure drama, intense face-offs, and emotional outbursts that changed the game completely.