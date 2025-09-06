Hyderabad: The wait is almost over. Bigg Boss Telugu, one of the most popular reality shows on TV, is coming back with its ninth season. After eight hit seasons, the makers are ready to bring even more drama, emotions, and entertainment. Hosted by King Nagarjuna, the show will premiere on September 7 at 7 PM on Star Maa, with 24/7 live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar. This time, the theme is “Ranarangam” (Battlefield), and fans can expect big twists with the new double-house format.

Social media is already full of talk about Season 9. From new rules to surprise eliminations, everything is creating hype. The makers have also decided to give common people a chance along with celebrities, which is making the audience even more curious. With Nagarjuna hosting, viewers are expecting this season to be one of the most exciting ever.

Agni Pariksha for Commoners

For the first time, Bigg Boss introduced Agni Pariksha, a special contest for common people. Out of 45 participants, six were chosen to enter the house. These include Dammu Srija, Mask Man Harish, Army Pawan Kalyan, Maryada Manish, Divya Nikita, and Priya Shetty. They are expected to bring fresh energy and make the game more interesting.

Celebrity Contestants

Along with commoners, many celebrities are set to join the show. The list includes:

Sanjana Galrani

Rithu Chowdhary

Thanuja Gowda

Asha Saini (Flora Saini)

Shrashti Varma

Bhavani Shankar

Suman Shetty

Immanuel

Ramu Rathod

Alekhya Chitti Pickles Ramya

Singer Sriteja

Duvvada Madhuri

With celebrities, commoners, and wild card entries, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 promises double drama and double entertainment. All eyes are now on September 7 to see who enters the house and how the real game begins.