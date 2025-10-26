Bigg Boss Telugu 9 elimination: who leaves the house this week?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 has entered its seventh week, and the competition is heating up. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show continues to entertain viewers with drama, rivalries, and unexpected twists. This season has introduced both celebrities and commoners, making the dynamics even more unpredictable. As the weekend elimination nears, suspense is building over who will be shown the door next, with multiple names circulating on social media.

Voting Trends and Danger Zone

Reports suggest that Ramya Moksha might be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9 after just one week inside the house due to poor votes. However, official confirmation will only come during the weekend episode. With unpredictable eliminations in recent weeks, fans are waiting eagerly to see whether Ramya truly leaves the house or if Bigg Boss has another surprise twist in store.

According to online voting trends, Thanuja and Kalyan are leading with strong audience support, while Sai Srinivas, Ramu Rathod, and Ramya Moksha are struggling at the bottom. Among them, Ramya Moksha, widely known as the Alekhya Chitti Pickles lady, seems to be in serious trouble with the least number of votes. She entered the house as a wild card contestant but quickly drew negative attention for her behavior and personal remarks toward fellow contestants.

Ramya’s outspoken attitude and constant arguments have made her one of the most controversial figures in the house. Viewers criticized her for making personal attacks and engaging in unnecessary drama.