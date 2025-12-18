Hyderabad: With just two days to go, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is all set to crown its winner. The popular reality show is now in its finale week, and the voting battles have reached a fever pitch. Viewers hold the ultimate power as they must choose the winner from the five finalists. The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will be announced on December 21, 2025.

Fans are already highly engaged across social media, actively discussing and predicting which contestant has the strongest chance of lifting the trophy. Hashtags, polls, and fan campaigns are in full swing as the finale draws closer.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 5 Finalists

The semi-final week ended on a dramatic note with Bharani Shankar and Suman Shetty getting evicted from the house. Meanwhile, Demon Pavan, Sanjjana Galrani, and Thanuja Puttaswamy narrowly escaped eviction and secured their spots in the finale.

So, top five finalists of the season are —

Kalyan Padala

Emmanuel

Demon Pavan

Sanjjanaa Galrani

Thanuja Puttaswamy

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Top 2

According to ongoing viewer discussions and social media buzz, Thanuja Puttaswamy and Kalyan Padala are currently leading the voting race. They are followed by Emmanuel, Sanjjana Galrani, and Demon Pavan, as per online trends and fan polls.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Winner Prediction

The real battle for the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 title is believed to be between Tanuja and Kalyan, with both finalists reportedly receiving closely matched vote counts. However, several social media predictions and audience discussions suggest that Tanuja Puttaswamy has a slight edge and the highest chances of winning the season. That said, the competition remains tough, and the final outcome will only be revealed on finale night.

Em frame asalu



21st roju Thanuja the first lady winner 🏆 of bigg Boss telugu #Thanuja #BiggBossTelugu9



May all this soldier and commoner stunts fail badly , pls god 🤲🙏



True commoner is demon 👿 not reviewers PR hyped Kalyan pic.twitter.com/4timfRKqgk — O'Range FIRE 🔥 Idhi 🚩 (@Sunrisers_Hyd) December 17, 2025

Prize Money

The winner of Bigg Boss Telugu 9 will take home the coveted trophy, a swanky car, and a cash prize of Rs 50 lakh, with the result determined purely by audience votes.

With only two days left for the grand finale, the excitement and speculation continue to grow as viewers eagerly await the official announcement. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more updates.