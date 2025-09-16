Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 began with high anticipation, drawing attention from fans who eagerly waited to see celebrities and commoners share the same stage. The show has already delivered drama, heated arguments, and entertainment in its very first week.

With six commoners and nine celebrities, the house has been buzzing with tasks, strategies, and controversies, keeping audiences hooked.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 First Week Elimination

As expected, the first weekend brought suspense with the elimination round. Among the nine contestants nominated, including Ritu Chowdhary, Sanjana Galrani, Tanuja Gowda, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Emmanuel, Suman Shetty, and Demon Pawan, choreographer Shrasthi Verma received the least votes.

Many believed Flora would be the first to leave, but in a twist, Shrasthi was eliminated. Fans were disappointed since they expected her to emerge as a strong contestant, but her performance did not create much impact.

Shrasthi Verma’s Remuneration for One Week

Though her journey was short, Shrasthi Verma earned a fair sum for her week-long stay. Reports suggest she received nearly Rs. 28,571 per day, totaling around Rs. 2 lakh. Compared to other celebrity contestants, this pay is considered on the lower side, yet still significant for just seven days in the house.

Honest Remarks and Bigg Bomb

Before leaving, Shrasthi was asked to reveal honest contestants in the house. She named Manish, Harish, Ramu Rathod, and Asha Saini. When questioned about those acting for the cameras, she pointed at Bharani, Ritu Chowdhary, and Tanuja.

Though her Bigg Boss journey ended earlier than expected, Shrasthi may not have to wait long for new opportunities. Buzz suggests that Nagarjuna, who joked about working with her, might offer her a role or choreography chance in his upcoming 100th film.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss Telugu 9.