Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9, hosted by actor Nagarjuna, has become one of the most popular TV shows right now. The show is full of drama, strong emotions, and heated fights between the contestants. Every week, viewers see arguments during tasks, shocking nominations, and unexpected twists that keep them hooked. The wild card entries, including Divvela Madhuri and Ritu Chowdhary, made the show even more exciting and created a lot of buzz on social media.

Police Complaint Filed

But now, the show is facing a big problem. According to latest reports, a police complaint has been filed against Bigg Boss Telugu 9 at the Jubilee Hills Police Station in Hyderabad. The complaint was made by five people from Gajwel, Kammari Srinivas, Ravinder Reddy, Sukumar Reddy, Chandrasekhar, and Srinivas. They said that the show is misleading the youth and promoting indecent content.

In their complaint, they reportedly said that some contestants, like Divvela Madhuri and Ritu Chowdhary, do not follow family values and that the show is sending a wrong message to society. They also said the show has too many fights, rude words, and scenes that are not good for young viewers.

Demand to Stop Bigg Boss Telugu 9

The complainants asked the Telangana government to take strict action against the show and stop it immediately. They demanded that Bigg Boss be banned in Telangana, just like it was stopped earlier in Karnataka. They also warned that if the government does not take action, they will join with women’s groups and social organizations to protest and surround the Bigg Boss house.

Despite all the criticism, Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is still one of the most-watched shows on TV with high TRP ratings. Many people enjoy watching the drama and entertainment, while others think it is crossing limits. Similar complaints were filed in earlier seasons too, but no action was taken. Now everyone is waiting to see how the government and the show’s makers will respond to this new controversy.