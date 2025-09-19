Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is already delivering drama, fights, and surprises that fans love. The show has just completed its second week, and anticipation is running high about who will be eliminated next. In the first week, Shrasti Varma walked out of the house, and now all eyes are on the second eviction.

With heated arguments, alliances, and emotional outbursts filling the house, viewers are glued to their screens.

Suman Setty Shines

Among all contestants, comedian Suman Setty has turned into the biggest surprise. Initially underestimated, he faced criticism and was often cornered by housemates. However, his calm attitude and simplicity have struck a chord with viewers. This week, he even topped the voting charts, silencing critics and proving his growing popularity.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 nominated contestants

The nominations have brought seven contestants into the spotlight: Manish, Harish, Suman Setty, Priya, Diman Pawan, Flora, and Bharani. While Bharani and Suman are receiving solid support, Harish and Flora appear safe.

Who will get eliminated next?

The danger zone includes Manish, Priya, and Diman Pawan. As per reports, Priya Shetty is the one most likely to be eliminated this week, making her the second female contestant to exit after Shrasti.

Captaincy Clash Inside Bigg Boss Telugu 9 House

The captaincy race added more fuel to the fire. Celebrities declared that Priya, Sreeja, Harish, and Pawan Kalyan were unfit for the role. Instead, Bharani, Diman Pawan, and Manish were chosen as contenders. This decision triggered arguments as commoners accused the celebrities of favoritism, sparking more drama inside the house.