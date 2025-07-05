Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 is around the corner and fans are buzzing with excitement over the updates about upcoming season.

Over the years, Bigg Boss Telugu has become much more than just a reality show — it’s an emotion for Telugu audiences. Whether it’s the drama, fights, friendships, or weekend episodes with host Akkineni Nagarjuna, every season has hooked viewers from start to finish. Nagarjuna’s charm, wit, and presence have played a huge part in making the show a massive hit since Season 3.

And now, after months of buzz, Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is officially set to premiere on September 7, 2025, on Star Maa. But this time, there’s a twist that’s making fans even more excited — common people will enter the house along with celebrities!

Massive Response from Commoners

As soon as the makers opened the gates for commoner entries, the response was overwhelming. Lakhs of people from all across Telugu states have applied, hoping to get a once-in-a-lifetime chance to live inside the Bigg Boss house.

But how does Bigg Boss pick from so many?

Here’s the Step-by-Step Selection Process

1. Initial Screening: Out of lakhs of applications, around 200 candidates are selected based on their videos, personality, and screen presence.

2. Phone Interview: From those, 100 people receive a call for the next round.

3. Group Discussion Round: These 100 are filtered down to 40 candidates after a group task.

4. In-Person Interviews: Judges and even former contestants interview the 40, selecting the top 15.

5. Public Voting: Finally, the public votes to pick the top 3 commoners who will officially enter the house!

This season, the dream of the common man meeting stardom is becoming a reality. With real-life stories, emotional journeys, and fresh drama, Bigg Boss 9 is all set to be the most relatable and exciting season ever!