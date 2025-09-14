Bigg Boss Telugu 9: Who got eliminated in week 1?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 began with a grand premiere, marking superstar Nagarjuna Akkineni’s return as host. For the first time in the show’s history, five commoners entered the house through the Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Agnipariksha, competing with celebrities. The makers introduced a unique “owners vs tenants” double house concept. Commoners became the owners, while celebrities played the role of tenants, adding more drama to the season.

Week 1 Nominations

The first nomination round brought heated discussions as nine contestants faced the risk of elimination. The list included Sanjana Galarani, Flora Saini, Ramu Rathod, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Shrasti Verma, Demon Pavan, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, and Rithu Chowdhary. Among them, Shrasti Verma and Flora Saini consistently remained in the danger zone with the lowest votes.

First Elimination

After a tough battle for survival, Shrasti Verma received the fewest votes and became the first contestant to be eliminated from Bigg Boss Telugu 9. The elimination episode, already filmed on September 13, is scheduled to be aired on September 14. Despite expectations that Flora Saini might exit, the final twist saw Shrasti leaving the house.

Shrasti Verma’s Remuneration

Reports suggest that Shrasti Verma, a choreographer, earned around Rs. 28,571 per day during her stay. With one week in the house, she is said to have taken home nearly Rs. 2 lakh. Compared to other contestants, her pay was relatively lower. Shrasti had earlier gained attention for allegations against choreographer Jani Master, but her Bigg Boss journey ended earlier than expected.