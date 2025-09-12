Bigg Boss Telugu 9: who will face first elimination this season?

Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 opened in true blockbuster style, bringing drama, emotions, and surprises right from day one. Hosted by Nagarjuna Akkineni, the show has already caught the attention of millions of viewers. This season stands out for its bold new concept and heated clashes that began within hours of the contestants entering the house.

Celebrity vs Common Man Concept

The major highlight of this season is the unique “Celebrity vs Common Man” format. Celebrities are tagged as “Tenants,” while the common participants are called “Owners.” Tenants have to cook, clean, and do household chores for the Owners, creating tension and adding an extra layer of entertainment to the tasks. This setup has already sparked curiosity and excitement among the audience.

Drama From the Beginning

Unlike earlier seasons where the first week felt slow, Season 9 kicked off with arguments, emotional outbursts, and bold confrontations. Even the nomination process stretched until Wednesday, fueling discussions outside the house. Contestants did not hold back, with sharp comments and tough choices marking the very first round of nominations.

First Week Nominees

Nine contestants faced the axe in the first week. From the Tenants, Sanjana Galrani, Ritu Chowdhary, Tanuja Gowda, Suman Shetty, Flora Saini, Shrishti Verma, Ramu Rathod, and Immanuel were nominated. From the Owners, Demon Pawan entered the danger list.

Voting Surprises

The audience votes brought shocking results. Comedian Suman Shetty, who was initially underestimated, shot to the top with maximum votes. Tanuja Gowda and Immanuel followed closely, while Flora Saini and Shrishti Verma slipped into the danger zone. Sanjana Galrani, despite controversies, remained safe with considerable support.

The mix of celebrities and commoners, the extended nomination twists, and the unpredictable voting patterns are setting up Bigg Boss Telugu 9 as one of the most exciting seasons ever. With fresh content, nonstop clashes, and unexpected turns, this season promises high drama and entertainment from start to finish.