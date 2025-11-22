Hyderabad: Bigg Boss Telugu 9 entered an emotional phase as Family Week took place inside the house. Contestants were surprised and delighted when their loved ones visited them. With wildcard entrants Ramya Moksha and Ayesha Zeenath joining recently, the atmosphere became even more lively and competitive. The highlight was Kalyan’s mother bringing homemade biryani, which filled the house with warmth and nostalgia.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 Week 11 Nominations and Voting Trends

Six contestants were nominated in the eleventh week. The list included Divya Velamuri, Bharani Shankar, Kalyan Padala, Jabardasth Emmanuel, Demon Pavan, and Sanjana Galrani. Unofficial voting trends show that Kalyan, Emmanuel, and Bharani are safe.

Demon, Sanjana, and Divya are in the danger zone. Buzz has it that Divya is likely to be eliminated as she received the least votes. She entered the house as a firestorm wildcard after five weeks, and her journey might end this weekend.

Possibility of a No Elimination Twist

There is also strong talk that Bigg Boss may introduce a twist with no elimination this week. With only a few weeks left for the finale, makers may retain all nine housemates to maintain the competition. Viewers are eagerly waiting to see if Divya truly gets eliminated or if Bigg Boss saves everyone with a surprise.

Drama During an Emotional Week

Even with the emotional reunions, drama found its way into the house. Sanjana Galrani and Suman Shetty had a heated clash over nominations, which led to intense moments and tears. As Family Week progressed, contestants were reminded of their strategies and how personal bonds influence the game.

Bigg Boss Telugu 9 continues to keep audiences hooked with its mix of emotions, drama, and unexpected turns.