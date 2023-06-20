Biggest Bollywood concert in Hyderabad: Date, ticket prices, venue

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is set to witness one of the biggest Bollywood concerts ever in which India’s popular rapper Badshah will be delivering an electrifying live performance. Badshah whose actual name is Aditya Prateek Singh Sisodia, has ruled the music industry with his sensational tracks and captivating performances.

Badshah Concert Ticket Prices in Hyderabad

The much-anticipated concert, “Ride With Badshah,” is scheduled for June 24th at Gachibowli’s mesmerizing Boulder Hills. This is your chance to witness the magic of Badshah’s live performance, in which he will deliver a power-packed show full of high energy and incredible stage presence.

The Biggest Bollywood Concert with Badshah is a four-hour concert open to all ages. The concert will take place at 7:00 p.m and the ticket price range from Rs. 899 to Rs. 3 lakh. Book your tickets on Book my show.

Prepare to be captivated as Badshah ignites the stage with his chart-topping hits, transporting you on an unforgettable musical journey. Badshah’s back-to-back singles, from the viral sensation “Saturday Saturday” to the party anthem “DJ Waley Babu,” have dominated the rap and hip-hop space.

Badshah has not only dominated the independent music scene, but he has also made a name for himself in Bollywood with massive hits such as “Kala Chashma” and “Kar Gayi Chull.” His collaborations with well-known artists, as well as his distinct style, have earned him a special place in the hearts of music fans.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to witness the ultimate fusion of music and entertainment.

Book your tickets right away and participate in the Badshah concert in Hyderabad and enjoy a night of pure musical bliss!