Bihar: 12-yr-old Taufiq found murdered, face smashed with bricks

Bihar: A 12-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly murdered in the most gruesome way by around 10 people in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on June 19. So far, two people, including a woman, have been arrested.

Taufiq Khan’s mutilated body, with severe knife injuries and his head crushed, was found in a field in Bhantabari village, leaving his family traumatised.

Speaking to FOEJ, Taufiq’s father, Tabish Khan, alleged his son had a dispute with some children. “Humko nahi paha tha ki woh (the perpetrators) rangish rakhe hue hain (We had no idea that they were harbouring a grudge against us),” Khan said.

Describing the moment when he saw his child in a lifeless form, Khan said there were several sharp object injuries on Taufiq’s neck and face. The face was smashed with bricks, and his arms and legs were broken.

According to Khan, police have booked a woman reportedly from the accused’s family. “Baaki sab bnhaaga hua hai. Koi kaarwahi nahi hai, jisse bhi mile, woh humein dilaasa hee dila raha hai (The others are absconding. No action has been taken yet. Everyone we meet merely gives us assurances),” he said.

A 12-year-old Muslim boy, Taufiq, was found brutally murdered in a graveyard in Bhantabari village, under the jurisdiction of the Choraut Police Station in Bihar's Sitamarhi district. His lifeless body was discovered by his grandmother on June 19, triggering shock and grief among… pic.twitter.com/IMCfwATkKe — FOEJ Media (@FoejMedia) June 24, 2026

Taufiq’s mother is inconsolable, crying for her child to return. “Agar 10-15 mein kutch nahi hua tho hum issi thaane jaakar apne aap ko jalaa denge (If nothing is done in the next 10–15 days, we will return to this police station and self-immolate),” Khan said.

There were also reports that Taufiq was murdered because of his friendship with a Hindu girl. However, Siasat.com could not independently verify these claims.