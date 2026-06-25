Bihar: 12-yr-old Taufiq found murdered, face smashed with bricks

His father, Tabish Khan, alleged his son had a dispute with some children. Other reports suggest the child was killed because of his friendship with a Hindu girl.

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Photograph of a man with a beard and a young boy in traditional attire against a dark background.

Bihar: A 12-year-old Muslim boy was allegedly murdered in the most gruesome way by around 10 people in Bihar’s Sitamarhi district on June 19. So far, two people, including a woman, have been arrested.

Taufiq Khan’s mutilated body, with severe knife injuries and his head crushed, was found in a field in Bhantabari village, leaving his family traumatised.

Speaking to FOEJ, Taufiq’s father, Tabish Khan, alleged his son had a dispute with some children. “Humko nahi paha tha ki woh (the perpetrators) rangish rakhe hue hain (We had no idea that they were harbouring a grudge against us),” Khan said.

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Describing the moment when he saw his child in a lifeless form, Khan said there were several sharp object injuries on Taufiq’s neck and face. The face was smashed with bricks, and his arms and legs were broken.

According to Khan, police have booked a woman reportedly from the accused’s family. “Baaki sab bnhaaga hua hai. Koi kaarwahi nahi hai, jisse bhi mile, woh humein dilaasa hee dila raha hai (The others are absconding. No action has been taken yet. Everyone we meet merely gives us assurances),he said.

Taufiq’s mother is inconsolable, crying for her child to return. “Agar 10-15 mein kutch nahi hua tho hum issi thaane jaakar apne aap ko jalaa denge (If nothing is done in the next 10–15 days, we will return to this police station and self-immolate),” Khan said.

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There were also reports that Taufiq was murdered because of his friendship with a Hindu girl. However, Siasat.com could not independently verify these claims.

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