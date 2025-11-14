Bihar Assembly election results 2025 LIVE: NDA ahead in early trends

Patna: For the Bihar Assembly election results 2025, the counting of votes polled in the state began at 8 am on Friday, November 14. NDA led by BJP is ahead in the early trends.

Bihar had registered a historic voter turnout of 67.13 per cent in the elections to the 243-member assembly in two phases on November 6 and November 11. A total of 7.45 crore voters were eligible to decide the electoral fate of 2,616 candidates.

“Counting arrangements have been made in all the 243 assembly constituencies. The exercise will be conducted by 243 Returning Officers in the presence of 243 Counting Observers and the candidates or their agents.

“A total of 4,372 counting tables, each staffed with one supervisor, counting assistant and micro-observer have been set up. More than 18,000 Counting Agents appointed by the nominees will also oversee the process,” the Election Commission said in a statement.

Time Update 8 am Counting of votes began 7:30 am Counting of votes will commence at 8 am.

Alliance Leading NDA 75 MGB 38 Others 6

“As per the Commission’s directions, postal ballot counting will begin first, and counting of EVMs will start at 8.30 am,” it said.

“Adequate number of Central Armed Police Force (CAPF) and personnel of the Bihar Police have been deployed across the state to ensure smooth counting, and prevent any untoward incident,” a senior officer said.

106 companies of security personnel deployed

He said 106 companies of security personnel from outside the state have also been deployed.

Before the results, a poll official said EVMs and VVPATs used in the Bihar Assembly elections 2025 have been sealed inside strong rooms under a double-lock system.

“A two-tier security has been ensured at the counting centres. While the inner tier has been assigned to the CAPF, state police have been deployed at the outer rung. Besides, 24/7 CCTV surveillance and other security provisions are in place,” he added.

With inputs from PTI