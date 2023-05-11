Bihar: BJP puts up pro-Dhirendra Shastri posters amid RJD’s strong dissent

Published: 11th May 2023 6:11 pm IST

Patna: Amid RJD leaders opposing self-styled godman Dhirendra Shastri’s visit to Patna for a religious event, the BJP on Thursday put up posters supporting the spiritual leader and attacking the RJD.

The poster, released by state BJP Minority Morcha Minister Nawab Ali, says, “The way RJD leaders are opposing Baba Bageshwar in Bihar, it’s attributed to objections to Sanatan Dharma. The people of Bihar will give appropriate answers to the people opposing it in the upcoming election.”

The poster says, “Vipakshiyo Me Machi Hai Khalbali, Aa rahe Hai Bajrangbali. ..Samarthan Me Khara Hai Nawab Ali.”

Another poster says: “Those who are opposing Baba Bageshwar should go to Pakistan.”

RJD leaders like Tej Pratap Yadav, Jagadananad Singh, Vrisan Patel, Chandrashekhar and others have been opposing Shastri’s visit ever since it was announced by the organisers of the ‘Hanumant Katha’, a religious discourse event in Patna.

Shastri is scheduled to visit Tetar Math area in Naubatpur on May 13 for the five-day event.

