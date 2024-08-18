Bihar class 12 students thrash classmate, force him to chant communal slogans

In a disturbing incident, a group of students reportedly took their Muslim classmate to a forest, assaulted him, and forced him to chat “Jai Shri Ram” in Bihar’s Muzaffarpur city. The boy has been identified as Rihan.

The incident reportedly involved six students of Class 12 who made a video of the incident and shared it on social media, leading to widespread outrage.

The viral footage shows the group of students ruthlessly beating their Muslim classmate and forcing him to chant “Jai Shri Ram” while he attempts to resist the violence.

In #Bihar's #Muzaffarpur, three persons were arrested for assaulting a #Muslim youth named Rihan and forcing him to say '#JaiShriRam'. pic.twitter.com/Pjlkg144XW — Hate Detector 🔍 (@HateDetectors) August 17, 2024

The video, which came to light on Friday, August 16, triggered public outrage, prompting law enforcement to take swift action. As per the reports, three assailants have been arrested so far and further investigations are underway.