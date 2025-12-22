Bihar CM Niqab row: Officials confirm Nusrat Parveen did not join duty

Patna: Nusrat Parveen, the young Muslim doctor, whose niqab was pulled by Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar during an appointment letter distribution programme earlier this week, did not join duty on Saturday, December 20, officials said.

She was scheduled to join the Sabalpur Community Health Centre (CHC) under Patna Sadar by 6 pm on Saturday. Patna Civil Surgeon Avinash Kumar Singh confirmed that Parveen did not turn up at the designated time. “I have been informed that the last date of joining has been extended beyond December 20. It remains to be seen whether she joins on Monday or not,” he said.

Vijay Kumar, a surgeon at Sabalpur PHC in Patna Sadar, also confirmed that Parveen has not joined duty. “Around five-six people have joined, and Parveen is not among them… Her name is in the list, but we have not received her appointment letter from the civil surgeon office in Patna,” he said.

The Bihar CM became embroiled in a controversy after a video emerged on social media showing him pulling the niqab of Parveen, partially revealing her face, while handing her appointment letter in front of the gathered audience.

Parveen appeared uncomfortable as those around him laughed, attempting to ease the awkwardness.

The incident drew sharp criticism online, with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) questioning the veteran leader’s mental health.

Parveen’s family told media reports that she was very disturbed by the incident and was reluctant to join the government service.

“She is determined not to join the service. We are telling her that it is the fault of the other person, so why should she feel bad or suffer because of it?” Parveen’s brother Rehman was quoted by eNewsroom.

Mahfoozur Rahman, principal of Government Tibbi College & Hospital (GTCH), of which Parveen is a second-year student, had indicated an extension in the deadline beyond Saturday in “this special case”.

He dismissed claims that the family has moved to Kolkata due to resentment, saying that “they have themselves rubbished such false news reports.”

He quoted Parveen’s husband as saying that the family is not angry with Nitish Kumar or the government. He also claimed that “the family is disappointed with the row stirred by the media.”

He asserted that Parveen has both options of either joining duty or pursuing higher education.

(With PTI inputs)