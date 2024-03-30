Bihar: CPI (ML) Liberation announces candidates for 3 LS seats

Patna: The CPI(ML) Liberation, an ally of the Mahagathbandhan in Bihar, on Saturday nominated two sitting MLAs and a former legislator for the Lok Sabha polls.

Sudama Prasad, the party’s MLA from the Tarari assembly seat, will contest for the Arrah Lok Sabha constituency, while its Paliganj legislator Sandeep Saurav has been fielded from the Nalanda parliamentary constituency.

CPI(ML) Liberation’s former MLA Rajaram Singh will be the Mahagathbandhan nominee from the Karakat Lok Sabha seat.

Also Read Kejriwal arrest: AAP expects over 1 lakh people to join rally

The party also announced the candidature of Vinod Singh from the Koderma Lok Sabha seat in Jharkhand. Singh is the sitting MLA of the Bagodar assembly constituency in the neighbouring state.

Besides, the CPI (Marxist Leninist) Liberation nominated its senior leader Shivprakash Ranjan from the Agiaon assembly seat in Bhojpur district in Bihar where a by-election will take place on June 1.

The by-poll for the Agiaon assembly constituency was necessitated after the disqualification of sitting CPI (ML) Liberation’s MLA Manoj Manzil. He was convicted in a murder case and sentenced to life term imprisonment by the MP/MLA court of Bhojpur.

The opposition alliance had on Friday announced seat-sharing among its constituents in Bihar for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

The RJD, the largest constituent of the Mahagathbandhan, will contest 26 Lok Sabha seats and the Congress will field its candidates for nine constituencies, while the Left will fight for five seats.

Of the five seats allotted to the Left parties, CPI(ML) Liberation is contesting the three Lok Sabha constituencies.