Bihar: Five Naxals arrested in Aurangabad district

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 25th March 2025 11:46 pm IST
Patna: Five Naxals belonging to the banned outfit Jharkhand Jan Mukti Parishad (JJMP) were arrested by Bihar Police in Aurangabad district on Tuesday, officials said.

A cache of arms and ammunition, including three 315-bore rifles, a country-made rifle, 13 cartridges, a walkie-talkie set, seven camouflage uniforms and several other incriminating items were seized from their possession.

According to a statement issued by Bihar Police, “The arrested operatives of JJMP have been identified as Baliram, Krishna Pal, Mithlesh Yadav, Naresh Ram and Chhotu Singh. The first four are natives of Aurangabad district.”

The arrests were linked to a case registered on March 8 at Nabinagar police station.

On that day, 10 to 12 Naxal operatives, disguised in police uniforms, allegedly attempted to extort levy from a clerk of a private company involved in constructing the North Koel Canal near Kandi village in Nabinagar, it said.

Among those arrested, Krishna Pal and Naresh Ram have a history of criminal activities, with multiple cases registered against them in Aurangabad district.

