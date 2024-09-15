Bihar gets four more Vande Bharat trains

Patna: Bihar got four more Vande Bharat Express trains on Sunday with Prime Minister Narendra Modi virtually flagging them off.

These trains would operate on the Tatanagar-Patna, Bhagalpur-Howrah and Gaya-Howrah routes, besides the Deoghar-Varanasi Vande Bharat that would pass through Bihar. These were among six Vande Bharat trains flagged off by the PM from Ranchi.

Chief Minister Nitish Kumar attended the programme virtually from his official residence at 1, Anne Marg in Patna, a statement issued by his office said.

Also Read PM Modi to flag-off Vande Bharat Express from Nagpur to Hyderabad on Sept 16

Deputy CMs Samrat Choudhary and Vijay Kumar Sinha, and senior railway officials were present at Kumar’s residence during the programme, it said.

MoS for Railway Ravneet Singh Bittu was present at the Bhagalpur station when the trains were flagged off.

“It’s a new chapter in modern rail travel for Bihar… It will provide faster, more comfortable, and efficient connectivity. This state-of-the-art train is a testament to India’s growing infrastructure and commitment to enhancing passenger experience,” he posted on X.