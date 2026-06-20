Bihar lightning tragedy claims five lives

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:
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Patna: As many as five people were killed in lightning strike incidents in three districts of Bihar, officials said.

According to a statement issued by the chief minister’s office (CMO) on Friday, June 19, Vaishali reported three deaths and Nawada and Jamui one each.

Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary expressed condolences over the deaths and announced an ex gratia of Rs 4 lakh for the next of kin of the deceased, it said.

Subhan Bakery

Choudhary appealed to the people of the state to follow advisories issued by the Disaster Management Department, it added.

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Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published:

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