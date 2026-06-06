Telangana: AR constable killed by lightning after CM security duty

Hyderabad: An Armed Reserve (AR) constable was killed after being struck by lightning while returning home from chief minister’s security duty in Telangana’s Nagarkurnool district on Friday evening, June 5.

The deceased was identified as Muddamalla Raju, aged 25, a resident of Ulpara village in Vangoor mandal. He was serving in the Armed Reserve unit at the district headquarters.

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According to officials, Raju had been deployed at Somasila for the past two days as part of the security arrangements for the chief minister’s visit. After completing his duties on Friday, he was travelling home by car.

While passing through Mamillapalli, Raju reportedly got down from the vehicle to relieve himself. During that time, lightning struck the area, killing him on the spot.