Untimely rains damage crops, lightning strike kills 30 goats in Nagarkurnool

Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who is an MLA from Kollapur, visited the affected people and enquired about the incident.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th May 2026 10:36 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 10:39 pm IST
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visits agricultural market yard in Kollapur
Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao visits agricultural market yard in Kollapur

Hyderabad: A shepherd lost 30 goats in one lightning strike on Saturday, May 16, when unseasonal rains in Nagarkurnool district destroyed crops, leaving farmers in distress.

The shepherd, from Enabetla village of Kollapur mandal, was given Rs 50,000 by Tourism Minister Jupally Krishna Rao, who also represents the constituency.

He visited the agricultural market yard and examined the stacks of wet paddy and maize. He asked the farmers not to worry and assured them that their crops would still be transported to godowns.

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Cotton, private godowns to be used for storing excess maize

The minister stated that the government is taking all measures to protect its farmers, with the Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy, himself monitoring the procurement process.

“This year, the maize yield in Telangana increased substantially. To store this excess yield, cotton or private godowns are being utilised. Even function halls will be used for storage,” the minister said.

He criticised the Centre for not buying maize directly from farmers, forcing them to sell in the open market where their crops fetch a low price. To make sure that farmers do not suffer losses, the state government has stepped in to buy the crop at higher prices, he said.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 17th May 2026 10:36 pm IST|   Updated: 17th May 2026 10:39 pm IST

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