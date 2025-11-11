Bihar needs result, respect, rise, not hollow rhetoric: Tejashwi

Patna: RJD leader and INDIA bloc’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav on Tuesday said that through the “record voting” in the first phase of Bihar elections, people have given a direct message that they want “result” and not “jumla (hollow rhetoric)”.

The RJD leader, in a long X post on the day of the second phase of voting, said, “All that the people have got from the NDA government is assurances, slogans, rhetoric, and empty promises. People of Bihar can no longer stand these, not even for a second.”

He claimed that the INDIA bloc has, over the past few years, worked hard to design a development policy for Bihar, which is “inclusive in nature and caters to every class, caste, religion, and community”.

He said that the people have “annulled the dirty tricks of the NDA” meant to mislead them.

Tejashwi said, “My dream is the same as yours. Your pain is the same as mine. Our goals are the same, which no outsider to Bihar can truly understand.”

“It’s already too late. In the last 20 years, we have failed to achieve real development. The government could not provide jobs for the youth, reduce crimes, ensure quality education, or build good hospitals for effective healthcare. Farmers remain stricken with floods, traders are facing losses, and people are still in the grip of inflation,” he added.