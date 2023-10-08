Bihar police dump unclaimed body in canal, 3 suspended

In an inhuman act caught on camera, three Bihar police officials were seen disposing of the unclaimed body of an accident victim into a canal. The video sparked outrage on social media.

As per reports, the victim was crushed to death by a speeding lorry under the Fakuli police outpost in Muzaffarpur district on Sunday, October 8. In the video, three policemen can be seen throwing the body into a canal along NH-77.

Speaking to reporters, police clarified that due to the severity of the accident, a few parts of the body were stuck to the road. “The body was in a very bad shape. There were some parts of the body that remained stuck to the road and hence we could not fully recover it. Those parts were collected and discarded in the nearby canal. Later, traffic was restored on the road connecting Muzaffarpur with Hajipur and Patna,” a police officer told reporters.

The remaining body parts have been sent to Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) for autopsy.

When asked why protocols were not followed, the officer refused to comment.

The Muzaffarpur police released a video statement from the deputy superintendent of police, Sahariyar Akhtar, who said that the three policemen seen in the viral video have been suspended and investigations are on.