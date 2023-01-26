Bihar: Police register case against protesters tearing ‘Pathaan’ posters in Bhagalpur

Bhagalpur: Officials of Bihar Police on Thursday booked 25 persons, accused of agitating in front of a cinema hall against Pathaan movie in State’s Bhagalpur.

“Legal action is being taken against 10 people and 15 unknown people by registering a case in Jogsar police station on the charge of protesting against the film Pathan,” police said.

Earlier on Tuesday, some miscreants, believed to be from Hindu organisations, burnt and tear the Pathaan movie’s poster outside the Deepprabha cinema hall in Bihar’s Bhagalpur, a day before the movie’s release.

The youth of Hindu organizations tore the posters in the cinema hall and set it on fire, raising slogans of ‘Film Chalega Hall Jalega’.

Also Read Hindu activists storm theatres in Karnataka dist to stall screening of Pathaan

“The youth said that Hindutva cannot be compromised. Any element that opposes the Sanatan culture will not be tolerated in Bhagalpur including the whole of India,” said the members of the Hindu organisation.

The members of the organisation added that if Pathan is shown in any theatres of Bhagalpur, it will be strongly opposed.

The manager Lalan Singh said that some anti-social elements have burnt the poster opposing the film.

He further added that an application has been given to the local police station and SP, and the administration has assured that security will be given.

Earlier on January 5, members of a Right-Wing organization created a ruckus at Alpha One Mall in Ahmedabad’s Vastrapur during the promotion of the film. The organization’s members during their protest tore down pictures of Shah Rukh Khan as well as his co-stars.

The protesters also threatened the mall authority that if this film is released, then they will start an even fiercer protest.

The protesters were captured in a video damaging property of the mall. In a video shared by the VHP, protesters could be seen shouting slogans and tearing posters and large cut-outs of ‘Pathaan’s star cast.

The controversy started after Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra, aired his objections to one of the songs of the movie, released as ‘Besharam Rang’.

Mishra said, “The costumes in the song at first glance are objectionable. It is clearly visible that the song of the film ‘Pathaan’ has been shot with a dirty mindset.”