Bihar shocker: Minor girl raped in school for two years, accused held

A minor girl was allegedly being raped a her school in Bihar’s Saharsa district for two years, police said on Saturday after the case came to light.

The victim, who belongs to minority community, was repeatedly raped for two years by a man named Samrat Vishwas, the son of the school’s director.

According to the victim’s statement, a female teacher at the school used to accompany the accused. The teacher used to take the victim to a room where the accused kept waiting. “The victim did not reveal anything due to the fear of the accused and public shame, which encouraged the accused to repeat the crime. Fed up with the torture she stopped going to school. Her family members could not figure it out and thought that the victim was not interested in going to the school,” police said.

Also Read Four persons die due to diarrhea in Bihar

Due to the constant molestation, the victim fell into depression and was having panic attacks. Finally, she narrated her ordeal to her family.

According to superintendent of police Upendra Nath Verma, following the complaint filed by the victim’s parents, a case was registered under the POSCO Act and police arrested the accused from Patna. Further investigations into the case are underway.

Meanwhile, the director of the school stated that the matter was sub-judice and if the accused was found guilty, he must be punished strictly.