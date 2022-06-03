Bihar student dies after eating chocolate

Patna: A Class 7 student in Bihar’s Bhojpur district died after eating chocolate, police said on Friday.

The incident was reported in Sonpura village under Udwantnagar police station. The victim is identified as Subham Kumar Shah, and his father Santosh Shah alleged that a neighbour, who is running a grocery shop, killed his son with the poisoned chocolate.

In a dying statement, Subham said that he was playing with other children on Thursday evening when a woman who is running a grocery shop, gave him chocolate. When he ate it, his health started deteriorating.

“We immediately rushed to Sadar hospital, Arrah but he succumbed on the way,” Shah said.

In a statement to the police, Santosh said: “Shubham was having a verbal duel with the children of the accused woman. She may have taken revenge for it and deliberately gave chocolate with bad intentions.”

“When Subham’s health deteriorated in the village, I immediately went to the shop of that woman but she shut it up and went on the rooftop of her house. As saving the life of my child was important at that time, I took him to Sadar hospital in Arrah where he died on the way,” he said.

Following the incident, a team from the town police station reached Sadar hospital and had a post-mortem examination conducted. The cause of death appeared to be a poisonous substance.

“We have registered an FIR in this matter and transferred it to Udwant Nagar police station for further investigation of the case,” said an investigating officer of the case.