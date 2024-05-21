Bihar teacher held for telling students not to vote for Modi

As per reports, a written complaint was submitted to district education officer (DEO), Ajay Kumar Singh against the teacher identified as Harendra Rajak by family members of the students.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st May 2024 6:29 pm IST
UAE: Up to 5 years in jail for impersonating public servants
Representative Image

A government school teacher in Bihar has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly advising children not to vote for Prime Minister Modi due to the distribution of unfit foodgrains in the free ration scheme.

As per reports, the teacher has been identified as Harendra Rajak. A written complaint was submitted against him to the district education officer (DEO) Ajay Kumar by the student’s family members.

“I received several written complaints submitted by family members of students who mentioned that the teacher posted at government secondary school at Amrakh in Kurhani block was telling their children that nobody should vote for Modi since foodgrains unfit for human consumption were being distributed under the free ration scheme,” DEO Ajay Kumar said.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Mumbai: Minor booked for raping, impregnating sister after watching porn

“Several students from the class also confirmed the incident, Prima facie it was a violation of the model code of conduct which forbids any government employee from trying to influence poll outcomes by speaking for or against any political party. Hence, the FIR was lodged against the teacher for needful action,’ he added.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Sayima Ahmad  |   Published: 21st May 2024 6:29 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button