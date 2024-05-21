Bihar teacher held for telling students not to vote for Modi

A government school teacher in Bihar has been arrested and sent to jail for allegedly advising children not to vote for Prime Minister Modi due to the distribution of unfit foodgrains in the free ration scheme.

As per reports, the teacher has been identified as Harendra Rajak. A written complaint was submitted against him to the district education officer (DEO) Ajay Kumar by the student’s family members.

“I received several written complaints submitted by family members of students who mentioned that the teacher posted at government secondary school at Amrakh in Kurhani block was telling their children that nobody should vote for Modi since foodgrains unfit for human consumption were being distributed under the free ration scheme,” DEO Ajay Kumar said.

“Several students from the class also confirmed the incident, Prima facie it was a violation of the model code of conduct which forbids any government employee from trying to influence poll outcomes by speaking for or against any political party. Hence, the FIR was lodged against the teacher for needful action,’ he added.