Mumbai: Minor booked for raping, impregnating sister after watching porn

A 13-year-old boy was booked for allegedly raping and impregnating his 15-year-old sister in Mumbai on Sunday, May 21.

The police were alerted after the victim’s parents visited Vashi General Hospital to terminate their daughter’s three-month-old pregnancy.

According to a Hindustan Times report, the girl said her younger brother raped her after they watched porn together. They allegedly tried to have sex last year for the first time in December but failed.

“But in the following month (January), the boy allegedly raped her even as she had asked him not to. The matter was finally disclosed to the mother after the victim missed her monthly cycle,” an officer was quoted by the Hindustan Times

A case has been registered against the minor under sections 376 (rape) and 376(2)(n) (repeatedly raping the same woman) of the Indian Penal Code, and sections 4, 6, 8, and 12 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The case has been transferred to the Khandeshwar police and the Child Welfare Commission will decide the further course of action.