Bihari man sells samosas in London train, draws mixed reaction

Indians living abroad often bring their cultures to the foreign land. However, this time, an Indian man got more than his customs back from home.

A video that has gone viral shows an owner of a samosa restaurant called Ghantawala Bihari Samosa selling the traditional snacks at a London train station on a cart hanging from his shoulders. He completed the look by wearing classic Indian attire of a dhoti, while chanting, “Samose lelo, Samose,” instantly drawing attention from bored passengers.

The video of the samosa vendor at the South Harrow tube station received mixed reactions, with some calling it an embarrassing act of misrepresenting Indians abroad.

While he became instantly popular among Indian diaspora, foreigners remained less interested, since it was not a normal sight in an underground station.

“Ab se yahan ke log croissant nahi, samosa khaingye! (People from here will now eat samosa, not croissant),” the man exclaimed, ready to have a successful sale at the tube station. The Instagram video has more than 9 million views and thousands of comments.

It also showed the man preparing the fresh samosas in his kitchen, saying now even London’s rail gaadi (train) will have Bihari samosas. The Indian customers on the tube seemed extraordinarily satisfied, as it gave them a chance to eat the familiar taste in London.

Online, however, Indian users were apprehensive of this move, with one user saying, “Bhai mat karo yaar aise visa aise he nahi milta. (Brother, don’t do this. Visas aren’t granted so easily).”

Another user called it a “ruined sense of civics.” One user seemed concerned and asked, “Is this allowed there?”

However, some found the concept interesting. One comment read, “Would love to try these samosas in Dubai.” Another wrote, “Reverse colonisation.”

The owner had earlier gone viral for selling samosas to foreigners on the streets of famous landmarks around London.