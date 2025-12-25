Bike taxi driver held for chain snatching in Telangana

Hyderabad: A bike taxi driver was arrested on Wednesday, December 24 for chain snatching and a knife attack in Telangana’s Sangareddy district.

The accused was identified as 37-year-old Mythari Jagan, a resident of Thatipally mandal.

The knife attack incident occurred on December 22, when Jagan attempted to snatch the gold chain of a woman, Sujatha, at Mamidipally while she was grazing cattle. As Sujatha confronted the driver, he stabbed her with a knife.

Based on a complaint, the Sangareddy rural police launched an investigation and arrested the accused. The police also seized the chain and Jagan’s bike.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Sangareddy Rural police said, “Jagan was arrested under sections 109 (attempt to murder) and 309 (Robbery) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).”

After the arrest, Jagan was produced before a court and was sent to judicial custody.