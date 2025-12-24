Congress’ 24-hour electricity to Telangana farmers a lie, says Harish Rao

Hyderabad: Former minister and senior Bharat Rashtriya Samiti (BRS) leader T Harish Rao on Wednesday, December 24, alleged that farmers in Telangana were being supplied only 12 hours of electricity a day, as against Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s pre-election claim of supplying it 24-hours, calling his government “half-baked.”

Rao, along with MLA Sunitha Laxma Reddy, conducted a surprise inspection of the Reddypally power substation in Narsapur after farmers appealed to him when he was enroute to a party meeting. They were complaining about acute power shortages during the crucial nursery and transplanting season, a press release by the BRS said.

After inspecting the official logbooks at the substation, Rao alleged it revealed glaring discrepancies between the government’s claims and the ground reality. “Chief Minister Revanth Reddy touted himself as the ‘brand ambassador’ and ‘champion’ of 24-hour power before the elections. However, the substation records prove that farmers are receiving a measly 12 to 13 hours of electricity,” Rao said.

The former minister in the BRS government said everything in the Congress government in the state is “half-baked – from the 24-hour power promise to Rythu Bandhu, loan waivers, and bonuses.”

“The real brand ambassador for 24-hour quality power is K Chandrasekhar Rao. Even without a manifesto promise, the BRS government ensured uninterrupted, high-quality power to every farmer,” he claimed.

The BRS leader issued a stern warning to the administration against penalising local substation staff for the information revealed during his visit. “If the government is honest, it should focus on fixing the supply rather than targeting employees,” Rao said, demanding immediate restoration of 24-hour free power to the agricultural sector.