Will bring Congress to power with 87 seats: CM Revanth to KCR

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, December 24, said that he will bring the Congress back to power by winning 87 out of 119 Assembly seats. Challenging ex-CM and Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) supremo K Chandrasekhar Rao (KCR), he said that his predecessor will “never” come to back to power till he is around.

Addressing the public at Kodangal, Revanth said also called on KCR to come to the state Assembly for a discussion. In his first public appearance in a very long time, KCR lashed out against the Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘betraying’ Telangana last week. Stating that danger has befallen Telangana ever since the Congress came to power, KCR said that public meetings will be organised in Palamuru, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts to give Telangana’s farmers their share of Krishna and Godavari water.

The Telangana CM’s latest statements against KCR was in the backdrop of those comments and also in the aftermath of the just concluded Gram Panchayat elections that were held in the state. The ruling party supported candidates won about 60% of the Sarpanch seats while the BRS and BJP-backed candidates got about 33% of it.

“The history of BRS and KCR is over. This is my vow, witnessed by Kodangal. We are ready to discuss any issue in the Assembly. Shall we discuss Kaleshwaram? Let’s discuss the Krishna and Godavari waters. Shall we discuss phone tapping case?,” asked Revanth, egging on KCR and the BRS. The Telangana CM also attacked BRS working president KT Rama Rao (KTR).

“His own sister-in-law is saying that he tapped her husband’s phone. KTR, who cannot answer his own sister, is challenging me,” said Revanth Reddy, referring to KCR’s daughter K Kavitha who was expelled from the BRS recently for anti-party activities. Calling KCR’s criticism of the Congress government baseless allegations, Revanth Reddy said that his party does not engage in vendetta politics.

“We are doing our work, and everyone will face the consequences of their own actions. However, if KCR messes with us, our party workers will not remain silent,” said the Telangana CM.