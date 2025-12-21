Congress betrayed Telangana, charges KCR in first public appearance in months

Hyderabad: Making his first public appearance in a very long time, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) president and former chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao, on Sunday, December 21, criticised both Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party for ‘betraying’ Telangana.

The party supremo held a press conference at Telangana Bhavan to highlight the failed promises of the Congress government in Telangana. KCR said that Congress is preoccupied with real estate deals with no other focus.

Stating that danger has befallen Telangana ever since the Congress came to power, KCR said that public meetings will be organised in Palamuru, Rangareddy, and Nalgonda districts to give Telangana’s farmers their share of Krishna and Godavari water.

He said that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the Palamuru-Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Project was sent back by the Centre under Congress’s rule and criticised them for not being able to protect the state’s interests.

“The Palamuru district was entitled to 174 TMC feet of water for irrigation projects, but the Congress compromised with the Centre for just 45 TMC,” he said, adding, “This is a useless government. Any successive governments will continue ongoing projects. The state government did not respond properly. They should have taken all party delegations and put pressure on the Centre.”

KCR said he was keeping silent on the issue. Now since he came out, he will fight for the issues and take on the Central and state governments.

“We will hold public meetings to expose the governments. It is our duty as an opposition party. We will skin them (will expose them). We have given sufficient time to the state government,” he said.

The Congress government is keeping quiet on the injustice being done to the state. He alleged that the crime rate has gone up in the state.

KCR on urea crisis in Telangana

Addressing the urea crisis in Telangana, the former CM said that while the BRS was in power, farmers did not have to stand in long queues fighting over fertilisers, but matters have changed drastically with Congress in power.

While speaking at the joint meeting of the BRS Legislature Party and the party’s State executive committee before the press conference, KCR condemned the recent attacks on BRS cadre, saying his government had never resorted to intimidation or violence against the opposition.

He said under the Congress, politics had descended into coercion and intimidation, eroding democratic principles.

“We have endured for the past two years and will not remain silent anymore,” he said amongst cheers.