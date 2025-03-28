Cannot give national project status to PRLIS due to case in SC: Centre

The Union Jal Shakti ministry informed that it was unable to consider the proposal as the case on Krishna water sharing between AP and Telangana was pending in the Supreme Court

Centre says it can't consider giving national project status to PRLIS as a case is pending in the Supreme Court.

Hyderabad: The Union ministry of Jal Shakti has informed that it was unable to consider the state government’s request for granting national project’s status to Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation Scheme (PRLIS), as the Krishna water sharing case between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana was pending in the Supreme Court.

Replying to a question raised by Bhongir MP Ch Kiran Kumar Reddy in the Lok Sabha on Friday, March 28, Union minister of state for Jal Shakti Raj Bhushan Choudhary stated that the Krishna Water Disputes Tribunal 2 was presently adjudicating the matter between the two Telugu states, and due to the matter being in the Supreme Court, the union ministry was unable to consider the techno-economic report of the project.

The Union Jal Shakti ministry has sent back the proposal sent by the state government in December 2024, after the proposal for national project’s status was made by the then state government in September 2022.

