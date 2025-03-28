Telangana HC criticizes magistrate, cops over improper judicial Remand

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has criticized the Karimnagar judicial magistrate and local police for improperly sending an accused to judicial remand in a case where the alleged offenses carried a maximum punishment of seven years or less.

Justice K Lakshman, while granting bail to the accused, emphasized that under such circumstances, the law mandates police to issue a notice to the accused for examination rather than resorting to arrests and remands.

The court was hearing a petition filed by Yasa Anantha Reddy from Rangareddy district, who sought to quash two FIRs registered against his son, Akhilesh Reddy, by the Kothapalli and Cyberabad police.

The allegations against Akhilesh included making abusive phone calls to Choppadandi MLA Medipally Sathyam, demanding Rs 20 lakh to avoid publicizing personal issues, and threatening to kill the MLA if the money was not paid.

Justice Lakshman refused to quash the FIRs, stating that the case required investigation, but criticized both the police and magistrate for their actions.

He noted that the police unnecessarily arrested Akhilesh and that the magistrate mechanically ordered judicial remand without proper consideration.

As part of his bail conditions, Akhilesh was directed to surrender his passport and refrain from interfering with the ongoing investigation.