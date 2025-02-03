Bike theft gang in Hyderabad busted, two-wheelers worth Rs 4L recovered

Hyderabad: Two thieves involved in bike theft, who took away vehicles after conning the owners on the pretext of a test drive, were arrested by the Bachupally police on Monday, February 3, the police recovered six bikes worth Rs 4 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Ramesh Babu and Chandramolu Gundappa, both food delivery executives from Suraram in Quthbullapur. Their associate, P Narasimha, is absconding.

DCP Balanagar Zone Suresh Kumar said that the suspects browsed e-commerce websites and identified customers who posted advertisements to sell their used two-wheelers.

“The gang contacted the seller posing as prospective buyers and on the pretext of a test drive took the vehicles and disappeared. While any one or two gang members commit the offence, the third one observes the surroundings,” said Suresh Kumar.

They were involved in similar bike theft cases in the past including different parts of Hyderabad including Miyapur, Jagadgirigutta and KPHB.

Based on a recent complaint, the Bachupally police booked a case and formed a special team to identify and apprehend the accused.