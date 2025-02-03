Bike theft gang in Hyderabad busted, two-wheelers worth Rs 4L recovered

The accused browsed e-commerce websites and identified customers who posted advertisements to sell their used two-wheelers.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 4:25 pm IST
Bike Theft in Hyderabad
Representational Image

Hyderabad: Two thieves involved in bike theft, who took away vehicles after conning the owners on the pretext of a test drive, were arrested by the Bachupally police on Monday, February 3, the police recovered six bikes worth Rs 4 lakh from them.

The arrested persons are Ramesh Babu and Chandramolu Gundappa, both food delivery executives from Suraram in Quthbullapur. Their associate, P Narasimha, is absconding.

DCP Balanagar Zone Suresh Kumar said that the suspects browsed e-commerce websites and identified customers who posted advertisements to sell their used two-wheelers.

Hyderabad Institute of Excellence

“The gang contacted the seller posing as prospective buyers and on the pretext of a test drive took the vehicles and disappeared. While any one or two gang members commit the offence, the third one observes the surroundings,” said Suresh Kumar.

Also Read
Man found dead in Hyderabad’s Balanagar

They were involved in similar bike theft cases in the past including different parts of Hyderabad including Miyapur, Jagadgirigutta and KPHB.

Based on a recent complaint, the Bachupally police booked a case and formed a special team to identify and apprehend the accused.

MS Creative School
Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Published: 3rd February 2025 4:25 pm IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button