Man found dead in Hyderabad's Balanagar
Hyderabad: A man was found dead in Hyderabad’s Balanagar under mysterious circumstances on Sunday, February 2.

The deceased was identified as 32-year-old Srinivas, a resident of Balanagar, who worked at a chemical factory in the Rudraram industrial area. On Sunday afternoon, the burnt body of the man was found at his residence.

As they noticed a fire in the house, locals informed the fire department, and a team of firefighters doused the blaze. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Balanagar police said, “Srinivas was working at a chemical factory, he was distressed over financial and personal issues and we suspect he died by suicide.”

The Balanagar inspector further added the cause of the fire is unknown since Srinivas’s room was completely burnt and no evidence could be traced. A case of suspicious death has been registered under section 194 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanahita (BNSS).

